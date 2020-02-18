WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for Saturday, October 3rd, through Midnight Sunday, October 11th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!
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Producer Steve Lipson talks about recording Jeff Beck
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Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends “Tyranny of Tone” To Benefit Los Angeles Firefighters Out September 18“Tyranny of Tone” is the 2026 powerhouse release from Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends, a guitar‑driven instrumental album that unites Tarquin’s analog craftsmanship with an extraordinary roster of world‑class players.
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Spearheaded locally by Keep Brevard Beautiful, International Coastal Clean Up Saturday, September 19, 2026.Spearheaded locally by Keep Brevard Beautiful, International Coastal Clean Up Saturday, September 19, 2026. Dr. Chris Edwards, President of the Friends of the Thousand Islands and a Board Member of BIRLC, talks about global participation in this event and the many local groups involved.
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The Indian River Lagoon Shows Improvement Thanks to the Works of Save Our Indian River Lagoon (SOIRL)The Indian River Lagoon Shows Improvement Thanks to the Works of Save Our Indian River Lagoon (SOIRL). Virginia Barker, Director of the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department, shares recent successes seen in the Lagoon.
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An Amazon Prime cargo plane overran the runway, crashed and rammed into vehicles, where it then caught on fire. All those who died were passengers on the ground.
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After years of fighting over who gets to use the beach, and where, in Walton County, Florida, public-use advocates are calling for a state constitutional amendment to finally settle the matter.
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NASA is preparing to launch the Roman Space Telescope from Kennedy Space Center, no earlier than Sunday, August 30th.
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A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded May 29, 2026 on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. No injuries were reported, and there was no threat to the public.
Headlines
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BLOW BY BLOW The Jeff Beck Story: The Definitive Biography of one of Rock’s Most Innovative—and Enigmatic—Guitarists
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One of the most influential guitar players of the 20th Century and beyond. His invention of jazz-rock electric guitar playing in the 1960s, was revolutionary and spurred an entire fusion movement
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Jeff Beck once called John McLaughlin "the best guitarist alive". This to me is a testament to the true greatness that John possesses in both his music compositions and playing.
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Clarke’s musical collaborations have been shared with such giants as Jeff Beck, Stewart Copeland, Larry Carlton, Billy Cobham, Najee, Jean-Luc Ponty, Al Di Meola, Lenny White, Marcus Miller, Victor Wooten, the late Chick Corea and legendary drummer Jack DeJohnette. He was Rolling Stone magazine’s first Jazzman of the Year and bassist winner of Playboy’s Music Award for ten years in a row.
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Grammy award winner Al Di Meola is a fusion guitarist pioneer blending world music, rock and jazz. Having taking lessons from Larry Coryell at the ripe old age of 15 along with following Larry to various gigs in NYC prepared Al’s fusion journey to join the band Return to Forever.
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The week of Labor Day marks the unofficial kickoff of the general election season. President Trump's unpopularity and Democratic enthusiasm means control of Congress is on the ballot.
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Wilson, whose deep, dark contralto was one of the most distinctive voices in jazz, died on Wednesday in her hometown of Jackson, Miss.
A daily local news update from WFIT, Florida Today, and the Florida News Exchange
The breadth of music talent on the Space Coast is fantastic. Here is a tasty sampling of some of our favorites so far.
Gift WFIT with something big and unexpected this year, a vehicle donation. Then your unwanted car, boat or motorcycle will help keep your favorite WFIT programs on-air.