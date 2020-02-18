© 2026 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sister Mary from Blues with a Twist answers the phone in Studio A
WFIT
Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Fall Fund Drive
Mary Berlin
WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for Saturday, October 3rd, through Midnight Sunday, October 11th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!
Music
Space Coast
Florida
Space
Headlines
WFIT Local & State News
A daily local news update from WFIT, Florida Today, and the Florida News Exchange
WFIT-Storm Center
Clockwise from top left, Sounds Of Nebula, Zeddemore, Beebs, Gary Lazer Eyes, Lights Out Project, The Spring
WFIT's Locals Only Playlist
The breadth of music talent on the Space Coast is fantastic. Here is a tasty sampling of some of our favorites so far.
Don't Trade It, Donate It!
Gift WFIT with something big and unexpected this year, a vehicle donation. Then your unwanted car, boat or motorcycle will help keep your favorite WFIT programs on-air.