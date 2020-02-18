The state has been looking into assuming control of the federal wetlands permitting program off and on since 1992. Wednesday, the EPA held the first of two public hearings on the state application submitted in August.
-
Ahead of the release of Letter To You, The Boss spoke to Morning Edition about revisiting older material, finding hope in these unusual times and attending to his audience's spiritual needs.
-
Four luminaries – Henry Threadgill, Terri Lynne Carrington, Jimmy "Tootie" Heath and Phil Schaap – will be inducted in a ceremony scheduled, virtually, for next spring.
-
Environmental groups have asked a federal court to toss out the Trump administration's assessment of how oil and gas activity could affect endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Brevard 2070 Growth and Planning for the Future
-
The legislation would prohibit oil and gas leasing in all areas of the Outer Continental Shelf, promote offshore wind energy and restore 30% of the nation's oceans by 2030.
-
Since the pandemic started, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary staffers have not been allowed to scuba dive. They can't check on the coral reefs, fish and other habitats and animals the sanctuary is there to protect. That's about to change.
-
The emails said they came from the Proud Boys, an extremist group that supports President Trump. They deny involvement.
-
Phish bassist Mike Gordon and guitarist Leo Kottke perform a magical Tiny Desk quarantine show, with a little help from Phish drummer Jon Fishman.
-
It is the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. It is forecast to near Bermuda before moving into the north Atlantic.
-
The major portion of the request --- more than $12.5 million --- is aimed at helping trial courts deal with a projected backlog of more than 990,000 cases due to COVID-19, the request says.
Your daily local news update from WFIT, Florida Today, and the Florida News Exchange