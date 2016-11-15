© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Populist Party Campaigns On Making Poland Great Again

By Joanna Kakissis
Published November 15, 2016 at 5:35 PM EST

Poland elected a right-wing, populist government last year. And Polish leaders have voiced anti-globalization and anti-abortion themes that are not so different from those embraced by the Trump campaign.

The ruling Law and Justice Party has vowed to restore and protect traditional Polish identity and values.

But even Poles on the right of the political spectrum have concerns about Trump and what they perceive as his cozy relationship with Russia. They say Russia can't be trusted and are especially nervous after Russia's land grab in Ukraine.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Joanna Kakissis
See stories by Joanna Kakissis