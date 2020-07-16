Massachusetts Mayor Saves Couple's Wedding While On Vacation

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Of all the things that could mess up your wedding day, a missing officiant is one of the worst. It happened to a family on Cape Cod, but a hero emerged. The mayor of Everett, Mass., was on vacation there. He didn't have the authority to marry them. He did have the governor's phone number. He called the gov, got special permission, and the grateful couple in their wedding-day finery were married by a mayor in a T-shirt and shorts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.