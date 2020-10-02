2020 Fall Membership Drive Thank You Gifts
What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag! Or maybe you’d like a cd or to become a Broadcast Booster. Select the gift of your choice when you donate to support the programming you love. There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like (if choosing a T-shirt or Windbreaker Jacket, please include the size you need).
Pledge Amount - Description
- $50 - Blues and Rock CDs
- $60 - WFIT Coffee Cup - Black Cup with WFIT & npr logos in White (logo on 2 sides)
- $60 - WFIT Hat - Washed Black with Embroidered WFIT Logo on front
- $60 - WFIT Tote Bag - Navy Blue with Oval Bumper Sticker Design in White
- $60 - WFIT Umbrella - Forest Green
- $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Oval Bumper Sticker Design - Heather Grey
- $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sonic Waves Fest Design - Cream Colored
- $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sound Waves Design - Light Blue
- $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Zenith Lightning Bolt Design - Navy Blue
- $120 - WFIT Windbreaker Jacket - Smokey Grey
- $500 – Become a WFIT Broadcast Booster