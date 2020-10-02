© 2020 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
2020 Fall Membership Drive Thank You Gifts

WFIT | By Jane Clary
Published October 2, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag! Or maybe you’d like a cd or to become a Broadcast Booster. Select the gift of your choice when you donate to support the programming you love. There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like (if choosing a T-shirt or Windbreaker Jacket, please include the size you need).

Pledge Amount - Description

  • $50 - Blues and Rock CDs
  • $60 - WFIT Coffee Cup - Black Cup with WFIT & npr logos in White (logo on 2 sides)
  • $60 - WFIT Hat - Washed Black with Embroidered WFIT Logo on front
  • $60 - WFIT Tote Bag - Navy Blue with Oval Bumper Sticker Design in White
  • $60 - WFIT Umbrella - Forest Green
  • $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Oval Bumper Sticker Design - Heather Grey
  • $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sonic Waves Fest Design - Cream Colored
  • $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sound Waves Design - Light Blue
  • $60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Zenith Lightning Bolt Design - Navy Blue
  • $120 - WFIT Windbreaker Jacket - Smokey Grey
  • $500 – Become a WFIT Broadcast Booster

