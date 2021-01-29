State Starts Preregistration System for COVID-19 Vaccine

Florida officials on Friday launched a statewide preregistration system to help schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents 65 and older and front-line health care workers. You can preregister for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by going to myvaccine.fl.gov. Additionally, as part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that you can call and preregister if they do not have internet access.

In Brevard County, the number is 866-201-5420.

The announcement comes as people statewide seeking vaccine appointments have been frustrated by jammed phone lines and crashing websites. Brevard County says the statewide system will replace the Eventbrite system for making appointments at the Dept of Health site in Viera. But all appointments that have made through Eventbrite until now will be honored. The new system does not solve the issue of the number of people seeking a vaccine being so much higher than the number of vaccine doses that are available. As the website notes: "COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive in Florida in extremely limited supply. As we await additional vaccine supply from the federal government, we urge currently eligible Florida residents to save their place in line by pre-registering today.”