Boeing Starliner Mission on Extended Hold

Friday, August 13 was an unlucky day for NASA. The Boeing Starliner crew capsule had

been sitting on top a Atlas V rocket since last weeks launch attempt. Boeing technicians had been working on the spacecraft’s propulsion system. Today Boeing told NASA they’ll have to return the spacecraft to their factory at the Cape for deeper-level troubleshooting of the problem. This is not good news for Boeing - since Starliner can’t launch by the end of this month, it will face a major delay because of other ISS and Atlas V missions.