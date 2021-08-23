Rockledge Drive to Remain Treed

Brevard County had hoped to trim some trees as it repaves a scenic portion of Rockledge Drive. The road hugs the west bank of the Indian River from Cocoa Village south. The plan was to trim overhanging branches, making the road safer for firetrucks, school buses and RVs. But residents along Rockledge Drive complained, saying the work would ruin the ambiance of the neighborhood. It looks like the residents have won. County Commission Curt Smith said in a letter to residents this week that the county will not prune, remove or replace any of the trees on private property. But trees along the county right-of-way won’t be protected.