Women Empowering Women Hosted by The Ad Leaf

Women Empowering Women

Join us as we honor and support survivors of domestic violence on October 19th, 2021, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. We want to use our professional platform and resources to empower women in their professional development.

October began being recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1981 as a National Day of Unity started by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. October is the month for all of us to speak up about domestic violence, raise awareness, and support survivors.

Every year, in the United States, over 10 million adults experience domestic violence, and there are more than 30,000 deaths worldwide from domestic abuse.

During our event we will donate refurbished laptops, help craft resumes, take headshots, and donate clothes. Free child care will also be provided.