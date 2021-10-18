© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women Empowering Women Hosted by The Ad Leaf

WFIT | By Terri Wright
Published October 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT
Screenshot 2021-10-18 143757.jpg

Women Empowering Women

Join us as we honor and support survivors of domestic violence on October 19th, 2021, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. We want to use our professional platform and resources to empower women in their professional development.

October began being recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1981 as a National Day of Unity started by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. October is the month for all of us to speak up about domestic violence, raise awareness, and support survivors.

Every year, in the United States, over 10 million adults experience domestic violence, and there are more than 30,000 deaths worldwide from domestic abuse.

During our event we will donate refurbished laptops, help craft resumes, take headshots, and donate clothes. Free child care will also be provided.

Terri Wright
Terri Wright has held the position of General Manager at WFIT since 1998.
See stories by Terri Wright