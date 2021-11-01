© 2021 WFIT
Amythyst Kiah's 'Wary + Strange' is an unusual combination

XPN | By Jessie Scott,
Stephen KallaoKimberly Junod
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
Amythyst Kiah
Amythyst Kiah

She is young, über talented and enigmatic. It is such a delight to watch Amythyst Kiah take her place center stage. She grew up in a world of rock and alternative, and then studied roots music in east Tennessee while in college.

Kiah found camaraderie and excitement in the room with Rhiannon Giddens as part of Our Native Daughters, and has now gone on to release the solo Wary + Strange, with its unusual combination of roots influences and alternative sounds. Hers is a powerful presence on stage and off. We talk music and history, and explore how she crafts lyrics from both lived and observed experiences on this session for World Cafe.

Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
