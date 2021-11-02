Native Rhythms Festival Returns to Wickham Park

Welcome to the thirteenth annual

Native Rhythms Festival

November 12 - 14, 2021

coming to you live from Wickham Park

Melbourne, Florida

The Indian River Flute Circle and Native Heritage Gathering, Inc. proudly present the thirteenth annual gathering of the Native Rhythms Festival. This three day festival during Native American Heritage Month honors the culture of the indigenous peoples of the Americas through music, and especially the music of the Native American Flute.

We invite you to help us get the word out about our festival. Click here or on the poster image to the left to access an 8 1/2" x 11" PDF file containing our mini-poster (filesize: 1.17 MB). Feel free to make and distribute copies wherever you think they might be seen by anyone who could be interested in joining us in Wickham Park in Melbourne on November 12-14.

