It’s Launch Day for four astronauts

NASA and SpaceX plan to launch the Dragon Crew capsule with four astronauts aboard tonight at 9:03 PM. The destination is the International Space Station, where the astronauts will spend the next six months. The weather forecast is 80% favorable, with clouds being the primary concern. Weather for tomorrow, the backup launch day, is less favorable.

Then the next launch from the Space Coast comes as early as this Friday morning. SpaceX is sending another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for between 6 and 8AM Friday.