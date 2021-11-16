© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

alt-J, 'Get Better'

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published November 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST
alt-J

Stripped of the band's usual art-rock synths and clenched-throat vocals, alt-J's second single from their newest album, Get Better, is a reflection on the experience of losing a loved one during quarantine. As he sings about keeping a loved one's uneaten jar of Nutella and noting the missing sound of them flushing the toilet in the middle of the night, we hear frontman Joe Newman's coping ("I still pretend you're only out of sight in another room / Smiling at your phone"), reckoning and, by the end of the song, his acceptance. Whether you relate directly or in the abstract, it's a progression we can all relate to.

Copyright 2021 WKAR Public Media. To see more, visit WKAR Public Media.

Tags

MusicNew Music#NowPlaying
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR’s Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan’s Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR’s weekend news programs.