North Mississippi Allstars on Mountain Stage

Initiated by birth into the Memphis blues scene — their father is producer and session player Jim Dickinson — Cody and Luther Dickinson have, since learning to walk, recorded and toured with such revered artists as Mavis Staples, Robert Plant, Los Lobos and The Black Crowes.

Together, the Dickinson brothers form the bones of North Mississippi Allstars, who've notched up four Grammy nominations and have recorded 13 albums in their 25-year history.

Making frequent stops by the Mountain Stage since their seminal debut Shake Hands With Shorty in 2000, the North Mississippi Allstars returned in November for a show recorded at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston. Mountain Stage founder Larry Groce introduced the Dickinson brothers and the rest of the Allstars, including Jesse Williams on bass, Cedric Burnside on guitar and vocals and Sharisse Norman on vocals.

"The brothers were influenced by the same people that influenced Cedric [Burnside], growing up in North Mississippi – all that blues from up there, but also they have had another big influence which was their father, a great producer and sessions performer, Jim Dickinson."

The November set caught the band at a great time, sharing songs off of their latest Grammy-nominated album, Up and Rollin', while also sharing some new songs off Set Sail, to be released Jan. 28, 2022, on New West Records.

