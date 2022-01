There’s a new study on the best and worst metro areas in the country for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The best area for STEM professionals is Seattle. Orlando came in at #10 out of the 100 largest metro areas.

But here’s the good news: The area with the highest median annual wage in the country for STEM workers - Brevard County, at $101,000 a year. The personal finance website, WalletHub, compared the 100 biggest metro areas across 19 key metrics.