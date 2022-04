Hear my conversation with drummer Harper Millband of Tone Deaf Pedestrians. We’ll discuss the beginnings of the band at The Groove Shack, writing songs and handling fame. The band is made up of local middle school students who love to rock. They are one of the bands to perform at our Sonic Waves Music Festival on Saturday, April 9 at the Intracoastal Brewing Company. Today on Sound Waves on WFIT 89.5 FM and streamed wfit.org