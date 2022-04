One of the most talked about bands on the local music scene is Mangrove. We’ll meet Peyton Derrick, lead singer and songwriter with Mangrove. When she’s not singing in a band, she is a school teacher and studies creative writing at UCF. Mangrove will perform at WFIT’s Sonic Waves Music Festival April, 9 2022. Hear our conversation with Peyton Derrick.

