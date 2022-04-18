Melbourne Art Festival April 23 & 24
37th Melbourne Art Festival – April 23 & 24, 2022 – Wickham Park
The Melbourne Art Festival is a fully Volunteer staffed, nationally recognized event, held each year at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida.
Over 200 juried artists, Kid Zone, Live Entertainment, Food Court & more.
Free Admission & Free Parking.
Schedule of Events
|9:00am - 5:00pm
|Juried Art Show
|9:00am - 5:00pm
|Food Court Open
|10:00am - 5:00pm
|KidsWorld
|11:30am - 2:00pm
|Penny Creek
|2:30pm - 5:00pm
|Umbrella Trees
|9:00am - 5:00pm
|Juried Art Show
|9:00am - 5:00pm
|Food Court Open
|10:00am - 5:00pm
|KidsWorld
|11:30am - 2:00pm
|Songwriter Showcase
|2:30 pm - 5:00pm
|Wicked Garden Gnomes