Melbourne Art Festival April 23 & 24

WFIT | By Terri Wright
Published April 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Screenshot 2022-04-18 113854.jpg

37th Melbourne Art Festival – April 23 & 24, 2022 – Wickham Park

The Melbourne Art Festival is a fully Volunteer staffed, nationally recognized event, held each year at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida.

Over 200 juried artists, Kid Zone, Live Entertainment, Food Court & more.

Free Admission & Free Parking.

Schedule of Events

  9:00am - 5:00pmJuried Art Show
   9:00am - 5:00pmFood Court Open
 10:00am - 5:00pmKidsWorld
 11:30am - 2:00pmPenny Creek
   2:30pm - 5:00pmUmbrella Trees
   9:00am - 5:00pmJuried Art Show
   9:00am - 5:00pmFood Court Open
 10:00am - 5:00pmKidsWorld
 11:30am - 2:00pmSongwriter Showcase
 2:30 pm - 5:00pmWicked Garden Gnomes

Terri Wright
Terri Wright has held the position of General Manager at WFIT since 1998.
