Florida experienced above-normal temperatures in July, leaning above-normal through October

The state experienced above-normal temperatures in July and may possibly continue to feel those hot temperatures through October, according to this month's Southeast Climate Monthly webinar. The meeting, co-hosted by NOAA and NIDIS, includes speakers from the Southeast Regional Climate Center, NWS Southeast River Forecast Center and the University of Georgia, who summarize the most important climate data of the last month.

Chip Konrad of the Southeast Regional Climate Center presented the climate overview for July. In the past month, the majority of Florida experienced higher than normal temperatures. Only the area around Lake Okeechobee and sections of the Panhandle experienced closer to normal temperatures. The state also experienced a marked difference in precipitation between June and July. In June, North and Central Florida experienced below-normal precipitation whereas South Florida received above-average precipitation. In July, the trend reversed: South Florida and the Treasure Coast experienced below-average precipitation, while most of the rest of the state experienced average- or higher-than-average precipitation.

Additionally, though South Florida saw a swath of abnormal dryness between Tallahassee and Jacksonville in June, dry conditions have been reduced to smaller pockets in the Big Bend and First Coast area in July. The U.S. Drought Monitor is expecting no droughts for Florida through the end of October.

For the next three months, Florida is expected to see hotter and wetter conditions. The entire state is 40-50% more likely to see above-average temperatures. Florida is also leaning above normal in precipitation through the end of October.