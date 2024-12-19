WFIT's Top 89 Songs of 2024

With your help, we've compiled our list of the top 89 songs released in 2024. We'll keep building this list as we discuss each release on the air. Did your picks make the list? Tune in and find out!

46. The Cure - Alone

47. Dehd - Dog Days

48. Fontaines DC - Favourite

49. Sting - I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)

50. Bon Iver - Speyside

51. Hozier - Too Sweet

52. Kacey Musgraves - Cardinal

53. Pixies - You're So Impatient

54. The Decemberists - Oh No!

55. Winnetka Bowling League - This Is Life

56. Brett Dennen - Dharma Baby

57. Aaron Frazer - Into the Blue

58. Karen O & Dangermouse - Super Breath

59. The Black Keys - On The Game

60. Secret Sisters - All the Ways (feat. Ray LaMontagne)

61. Hozier - Nobody's Soldier

62. Shovels & Rope - Piranhanana

63. Aaron Frazer - Payback

64. Waxahatchee - Much Ado About Nothing

65. The Black Crowes - Wanting and Waiting

66. Nada Surf - In Front Of Me

67. The Dip - Doing The Thing

68. Shelby Lynne - Over and Over

69. Gaslight Anthem - Ocean Eyes

70. Cage the Elephant - Rainbow

71. Bright Eyes - Bells and Whistles

72. Lucius - Old Tape (feat. Adam Granduciel)

73. MRCY - R.L.M

74. Michigander - Giving Up

75. Kings of Leon - Nowhere to Run

76. Gary Clark Jr. - What About The Children

77. Wilco - Annihilation

78. Blondshell - What's Fair

79. The War on Drugs - You Wreck Me

80. The Cure - A Fragile Thing

81. Grouplove - Cheese

82. The Rolling Stones - Get Close

83. Phosphorescent - Revelator

84. Mt. Joy - Highway Queen

85. Girl and Girl - Hello

86. Cigarettes After Sex - Baby Blue Movie

87 - Mavis Staples - Worthy

88 - Airborne Toxic Event - Glory

89 - Jungle - Let's Go Back