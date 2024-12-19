WFIT's Top 89 Songs of 2024
With your help, we've compiled our list of the top 89 songs released in 2024. We'll keep building this list as we discuss each release on the air. Did your picks make the list? Tune in and find out!
46. The Cure - Alone
47. Dehd - Dog Days
48. Fontaines DC - Favourite
49. Sting - I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)
50. Bon Iver - Speyside
51. Hozier - Too Sweet
52. Kacey Musgraves - Cardinal
53. Pixies - You're So Impatient
54. The Decemberists - Oh No!
55. Winnetka Bowling League - This Is Life
56. Brett Dennen - Dharma Baby
57. Aaron Frazer - Into the Blue
58. Karen O & Dangermouse - Super Breath
59. The Black Keys - On The Game
60. Secret Sisters - All the Ways (feat. Ray LaMontagne)
61. Hozier - Nobody's Soldier
62. Shovels & Rope - Piranhanana
63. Aaron Frazer - Payback
64. Waxahatchee - Much Ado About Nothing
65. The Black Crowes - Wanting and Waiting
66. Nada Surf - In Front Of Me
67. The Dip - Doing The Thing
68. Shelby Lynne - Over and Over
69. Gaslight Anthem - Ocean Eyes
70. Cage the Elephant - Rainbow
71. Bright Eyes - Bells and Whistles
72. Lucius - Old Tape (feat. Adam Granduciel)
73. MRCY - R.L.M
74. Michigander - Giving Up
75. Kings of Leon - Nowhere to Run
76. Gary Clark Jr. - What About The Children
77. Wilco - Annihilation
78. Blondshell - What's Fair
79. The War on Drugs - You Wreck Me
80. The Cure - A Fragile Thing
81. Grouplove - Cheese
82. The Rolling Stones - Get Close
83. Phosphorescent - Revelator
84. Mt. Joy - Highway Queen
85. Girl and Girl - Hello
86. Cigarettes After Sex - Baby Blue Movie
87 - Mavis Staples - Worthy
88 - Airborne Toxic Event - Glory
89 - Jungle - Let's Go Back