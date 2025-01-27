The Jimbo Song Contest is open to all Brevard songwriters

Named in memory of local musician James 'Jimbo' Garris (Jimbo & The Noshows/Honest Havoc/Blue Diamond Band), who passed away in 2023.

WFIT Keller Radio (Monday's 7-10 pm) is looking for Brevard Songwriters to submit their music (3 songs max). Not looking for perfection, songs will be judged on originality and structure rather than production quality.

Our hometown celebrity judges are Dave 'Honey' Miller, Pat Bautz (Three Dog Night), and Florida Frank (Hatebreed). Judges will select the six semifinalists to appear on Keller Radio to perform their songs live on air. 3 finalists will then appear at the contest finale at a local venue. The winning songwriter will have their song professionally recorded at WFIT Studios and put into midday rotation.

Send your WAV or MP3 file to contests@wfit.org

