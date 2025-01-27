© 2025 WFIT
The Jimbo Song Contest is open to all Brevard songwriters

Steve Keller
Published January 27, 2025

Named in memory of local musician James 'Jimbo' Garris (Jimbo & The Noshows/Honest Havoc/Blue Diamond Band), who passed away in 2023.

WFIT Keller Radio (Monday's 7-10 pm) is looking for Brevard Songwriters to submit their music (3 songs max). Not looking for perfection, songs will be judged on originality and structure rather than production quality.

Our hometown celebrity judges are Dave 'Honey' Miller, Pat Bautz (Three Dog Night), and Florida Frank (Hatebreed). Judges will select the six semifinalists to appear on Keller Radio to perform their songs live on air. 3 finalists will then appear at the contest finale at a local venue. The winning songwriter will have their song professionally recorded at WFIT Studios and put into midday rotation.

Send your WAV or MP3 file to contests@wfit.org
Steve Keller
The Host Of Keller Radio, Steve is the force behind the Space Coast Music Festival and is the touch stone for the music community in Brevard County.
