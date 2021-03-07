Florida's Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases Dips Below 5%

Saturday's report from the health department showed the positivity rate for new cases was 4.91% of 113,421 tests administered, the lowest number since 4.9% tested positive on Oct. 29.

The state also reported the fewest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly a week.

A total of 4,690 people tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 1,940,897. This is the lowest number since 1,700 people tested positive on March 1, when just over 33,000 tests were administered.

The health department also reported 107 deaths statewide, the lowest number since it reported 95 deaths on Feb. 21. Of those, 17 occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 10 in Polk County.

There are currently 3,362 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Saturday, March 6):

Positive Tests – 1,940,897

Deaths – 32,220



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,690 | Deaths – 107

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 929 | Deaths - 17



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 113,421 | Positivity Rate – 4.91%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 6: 4,690/107

March 5: 5,975/138

March 4: 6,118/126

March 3: 6,014/133

March 2: 7,179/140

March 1: 1,700/150

Feb. 28: 5,539/126

Feb. 27: 5,459/118

Feb. 26: 5,922/144

Feb. 25: 6,640/140

Feb. 24: 7,128/129

Feb. 23: 5,610/154

Feb. 22: 4,151/161

Feb. 21: 5,065/95

