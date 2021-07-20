Americans Will Soon Be Able To Go To Their 2nd Most Popular Travel Destination

Americans who have been vaccinated for at least 14 days will be able to travel to Canada, their second most popular destination, starting Aug. 9, the Canadian government has announced.

Both countries closed their borders in March 2020. Now Canada is opening its borders back up — to Americans first, as a preliminary step before opening up the country to all travelers who are vaccinated on Sept. 7. In 2019, before the pandemic, nearly 15 million U.S. departures for Canada were recorded — second only to U.S. departures for Mexico.

"At every step, the safety of Canadians will continue to be our top priority," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet Monday night.

Update: As of September 7th, fully-vaccinated people from any country can come into Canada for non-essential travel. As a first step, fully-vaccinated Americans can do the same starting August 9th. At every step, the safety of Canadians will continue to be our top priority. https://t.co/UhnCDpUdW5 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 20, 2021

Patty Hajdu, Canada's health minister, said in the press release that "with rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures." Hajdu added that a "gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad."

While all travelers will still have to take a pre-arrival COVID test and will have to post their travel information through the ArriveCAN portal, travelers will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival. They also will not need to take an additional COVID test after arriving, unless they are randomly selected to do so.

Travelers will still be required to have proof of their vaccination status, either a digital or paper copy, and a prepared quarantine plan once in the country, in case they arrive at the border and it is determined they do not meet the requirements.

The new guidance from Canada also allows unvaccinated children under the age of 12 and dependents of fully vaccinated travelers to be exempt from quarantining upon arrival, but they cannot participate in group activities including camps or day care centers.

As of now U.S. borders are still closed to Canadian and Mexican travelers. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security tweeted that the U.S. would extend restrictions on non-essential travel until July 21.

Asked in a briefing on Monday if the United States would reciprocate on opening its border to Canada, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about resuming travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.