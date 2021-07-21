Brevard Emergency Rooms Filling Up with COVID Patients

A significant uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Brevard County has prompted an urgent appeal from area health officials for non-vaccinated residents to get vaccinated. They also recommend that you once again exercise social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face coverings in crowded places.

In recent weeks, the increase in coronavirus cases in Brevard County has begun to match peak COVID infection levels that were seen during the height of the pandemic. The majority of patients testing positive are between the ages of 20 to 40 years old. What’s happening in Brevard County mirrors a trend seen statewide and throughout the nation. Brevard County Fire Rescue is now taking an average of 10 patients with COVID symptoms to area hospitals every day. Hospital emergency rooms are crowded with COVID patients. At Rockledge Regional Medical Center over 98% of COVID patients are unvaccinated.

The health department in Brevard says vaccines are readily available - whether it’s at your personal physician’s office, an urgent care, a pharmacy or grocery store, of the Viera Health Clinic. Although receiving a vaccine does not provide a 100 percent guarantee of immunity, it does provide a near 100 percent level of defense against becoming sick enough for hospitalization.