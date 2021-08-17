Monoclonal Antibody Site Opens in Brevard

The Florida Dept of Health has opened a monoclonal antibody site in Brevard County. The therapy treatment site is for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or considered high risk if infected. The monoclonal antibody site is located at Kiwanis Island Park on Merritt Island. It can treat up to 300 patients a day. The antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond effectively to the virus. Prescriptions for the treatment are not required. Walk-ins are accepted, or you can make an appointment at patientportalfl.com.