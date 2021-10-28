© 2021 WFIT
Covid-19

Florida sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate

WMFE | By Talia Blake
Published October 28, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announce lawsuit against Biden administration in Lakeland. (photo via: DeSantis Facebook Live)
Florida is suing the Biden administration over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit Thursday in Lakeland accompanied by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

Moody said this country is not a dictatorship. President Biden, or his handlers, don’t have the ability to control everything in this country,” she said. “We the states have rights and our citizens have rights and freedoms.”

The mandate would require federal contractors to get vaccinated by December 8. DeSantis said this lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent that. 

 

Talia Blake