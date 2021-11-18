Disney ships to require vaccination of children

Disney Cruise Lines will begin to require customers ages 5 and older to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 13, the company website said Wednesday.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our guests, cast members and crew members is a top priority,” the website said. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

Currently, Disney requires vaccinations for cruise customers ages 12 and older. Customers not eligible for vaccines must provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests taken between three days and 24 hours before their sail dates. Florida remains in court defending a state law that blocks businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination, or so-called “vaccine passports.”

A South Florida federal judge in August sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a challenge to the law. The state has appealed that ruling, which applied only to the cruise-ship operator, at the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Disney’s announcement came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11.

Copyright 2021 WUWF. To see more, visit WUWF.