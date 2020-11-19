© 2020 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Science

Tiny Joy: Wildlife Center Cares For The Itty-Bitty Rockefeller Christmas Tree Owl

Published November 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST
A tiny owl in New York is now somewhat of a celebrity. (Ravensbeard Wildlife Center)
A tiny owl in New York is now somewhat of a celebrity. (Ravensbeard Wildlife Center)

A tiny owl in New York is now somewhat of a celebrity. A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found him on Monday hidden inside the 75-foot tall Norway spruce.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ellen Kalish of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, about caring for the owl and her plans to release him this weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Environment and Science