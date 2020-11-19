Tiny Joy: Wildlife Center Cares For The Itty-Bitty Rockefeller Christmas Tree Owl

A tiny owl in New York is now somewhat of a celebrity. A worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found him on Monday hidden inside the 75-foot tall Norway spruce.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ellen Kalish of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, about caring for the owl and her plans to release him this weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.