'Safe Waterways Act' filed in Florida legislature

Floridians are at-risk of swimming in sewage-contaminated water without realizing it. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to change that.

On Friday, state Sen. Lori Berman of Delray Beach and Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville filed the “Safe Waterways Act."

The bill would require county health departments to post notices whenever bacteria from fecal matter has impaired any swimming area in its jurisdiction, not just salt-water beaches.

"The Legislature needs to crack down on wastewater pollution to address this crisis on the front end, but in the interim, Floridians and tourists should be given full transparency," Berman wrote in a recent press release announcing the legislation.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.