© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Science

Top scientists say climate change has irreversibly impacted Florida

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Alex Harris
Published February 28, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
Climate change impacts aren’t news to resident of the Sunshine State. Pictured: Cars are stranded at the intersection of SW 13th Street and Brickell Avenue on Monday, November 9, 2020 with rains cause by Tropical Storm Eta.
Carl Juste
/
Miami Herald
Climate change impacts aren’t news to resident of the Sunshine State. Pictured: Cars are stranded at the intersection of SW 13th Street and Brickell Avenue on Monday, November 9, 2020 with rains cause by Tropical Storm Eta.

Unchecked climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly — and the world has a limited window to stop it from getting worse, according to a new global report from the world’s top scientists.

“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future,” says the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, released on Monday.

The nearly 2,000-page report had a global focus, but Florida was repeatedly used as an example of a place where the impacts of climate change were already being felt, both economically and environmentally.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Environment and Science
Alex Harris