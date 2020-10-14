The House on Foggy Bluff Oct 23rd - 24th & Oct 30th - Oct 31st

"House on Foggy Bluff" is a privately-guided ghost tour of the 19th century ghosts and spirits located within the walls of the House and it's grounds. For up to 6 members of your family. This four night event is suitable for all ages (no blood or gore), but there are some scenes that might be too scary for younger children.

Dates: October 23, 24, 30, & 31 from 8pm - midnight.

Tickets: $10 per person, no more than 6 people per group, only one purchaser per group, and groups will not be combined. Tickets are to be purchased per specific time slots and please arrive no more than 10 minutes before time slot. All tickets to be purchased online, no ticket sales will be performed onsite. Please bring your receipt, identification, and QR code to be scanned at the check-in desk. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village, Inc.

For more info and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.houseonfoggybluff.com/