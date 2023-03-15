WFIT Sonic Waves Music Festival

Celebrating 48 years of public radio broadcasting in Brevard from the Florida Institute of Technology, 89.5 FM WFIT presents the Sonic Waves Music Festival on Saturday, April 15th from 5 PM to 10 PM at Intracoastal Brewing Company in the EGAD district of Eau Gallie Florida. Beer and Food vendors plus local non-profit organizations will have booth displays.

Featured bands:

Syd Taylor is a solo, singer, multi-instrumentalist performing cover tunes as well original compositions.

WEEP is a 3 piece all female band. From the Space Coast of Florida to the West Coast and across the nation, WEEP has impacted the lives of music lovers of all ages with their infectious melodies, tight harmonies and lyrics that echo the human condition. Their unique sound blends rock, funk and a touch of the blues together to create an acoustic tapestry that is both modern and nostalgic. In aword....Electric!

Coastal Breed is 4-piece reggae/ rock original band from Cocoa Beach, Fl. Known for performing with artists like Pepper, Badfish, The Supervillians and Ballyhoo! Also known for playing large scale music festivals around the state of Florida.

Tru Phonic. Sounds of Jam, Funk, Blues, Rock, Soul, Jazz and Hip-Hop can be heard when seeing the band Live or on their Studio Albums. Established in 2017, Tru Phonic is made of Multiple veterans in the Central Florida music scene who have worked with many other great bands and musicians in the area. The group has an ever-changing live show with high skill-level shown on each instrument, talented vocal harmonies, powerful lyrics & a tight horn section. section.

Sonic Waves Music Fest is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

More information is available at 321-674-8950, WFIT.org and on Facebook.

DATE: SATURDAY APRIL 15TH 2023

TIME: 5 P.M. TO 10 P.M.

LOCATION:

INTRACOASTAL BREWEWING COMPANY

652 WEST EAU GALLIE BLVD

MELBOURNE FL.

