Film 'Waves of Emotion' features local surfers

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT

The American Psychological Association has concluded, after thoroughly studying the subject, that surfers are among the happiest people on earth. Dr. Diana Wehrell-Grabroski says “Surfing changes your mindset.” The doctor is an avid surfer and has produced a film, “Waves of Emotion,” which features narratives of dozens of local surfers sharing how the ocean and surfing have impacted their lives. The film was shot at beaches from Playalinda to Sebastian Inlet. The film premieres this Saturday at Surfside Playhouse in Cocoa Beach in a benefit for the Surfriders Foundation.

Rick Glasby
Rick Glasby is a Broadcast Journalist at WFIT.
