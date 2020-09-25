Florida Moves To Phase 3 In COVID-19 Recovery Plan, DeSantis Says

Florida is moving right away to Phase 3 in its coronavirus pandemic recovery plan after prolonged period of declining COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“All of these indicators have gone down since July,” DeSantis said during a news conference in St. Petersburg, adding that restaurants should be able to operate at 100% capacity. “We need everyone to be able to go to work.”

Other parts of the state have moved to reopen businesses earlier than South Florida, which saw higher infection rates at the start of the pandemic. Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade have been reopening certain businesses at later dates, so South Florida likely wouldn’t be part of the Phase 3 roll-out yet.

“You’re probably going to see a different approach in Southern Florida,” DeSantis acknowledged.

