Health, Restoration of Indian River Lagoon Focus of June 23 Public Event at Florida Tech

Three people involved in Indian River Lagoon restoration efforts will offer updates and answer questions at Lagoon Straight Talk, a public event from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at Florida Tech’s Gleason Performing Arts Center.

The event is free but guests are asked to register in advance.

The event will open with short presentations from three people involved in critical lagoon work:

Duane De Freese, Ph.D., executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Project. The Florida Tech alumnus will speak about IRL restoration and the “big picture.”

Vinnie Taranto, chair of the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizens Oversight Committee chair. He will discuss how citizens oversight works through the lens of the half-cent sales tax fund.

Jeff Eble, Ph.D., research assistant professor in Florida Tech’s Department of Ocean Engineering and Marine Sciences. He will discuss how Florida Tech is exploring new ways of improving IRL water quality through its Restore Lagoon Inflow project.

After presentations, De Freese, Taranto and Eble will be joined by Anthony Gubler, environmental specialist with the Brevard County Natural Resources Management, for a 60-minute question-and-answer segment.

Lagoon Straight Talk is sponsored by the Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition. Learn more at HelpTheLagoon.org.