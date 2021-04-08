© 2021 WFIT
Florida

DeSantis Says Florida Suing Federal Government, Wants Cruises To Resume

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at PortMiami in Miami. DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC demanding that cruise ships be allowed to sail.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state is suing the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately.

DeSantis made the announcement Thursday during a press conference at the Port of Miami.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy.

The CDC issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of COVID-19 cases. But it has not lifted its no-sail order.

The CDC shut down cruises last year when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide.

DeSantis said cruising has resumed in much of the world, forcing Americans to fly to other ports.

