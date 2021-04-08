DeSantis Says Florida Suing Federal Government, Wants Cruises To Resume

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state is suing the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately.

DeSantis made the announcement Thursday during a press conference at the Port of Miami.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy.

The CDC issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of COVID-19 cases. But it has not lifted its no-sail order.

The CDC shut down cruises last year when several coronavirus outbreaks were tied to ships worldwide.

DeSantis said cruising has resumed in much of the world, forcing Americans to fly to other ports.

