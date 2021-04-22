© 2021 WFIT
Florida

Lawsuit Filed Against DeSantis Over New Anti-Rioting Law

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign the anti-riot bill during a press conference in Polk County on April 19, 2021.
A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis two days after he signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

Court records show that the nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court.

It argues the new law violates free speech and due process rights.

The so-called anti-riot bill that DeSantis signed on Monday was a response to nationwide demonstrations that occurred in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

DeSantis spokesman Cody McCloud said the governor’s office will firmly defend the legal merits of the new law.

