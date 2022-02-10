The White House is denouncing the Florida GOP over its 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The White House is slamming Florida Republicans over a proposal to ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s schools.

A White House spokesperson weighed in on the legislation shortly after a GOP-controlled committee approved the bill Tuesday.

The measure has been dubbed by activists as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

It states that “a school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Activists say it endangers children and echoes a previous wave of laws that sought to squelch LGBTQ conversations in the classroom.

Parents could sue a school district for violations.

The White House said the proposal would marginalize LGBTQ children who are “already vulnerable to bullying.”

The bill has attracted condemnation on social media and from Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Kara Gross works for the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. She says the measure, if passed, would effectively silence students from speaking about LGBTQ family members, friends and icons.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.