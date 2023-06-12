Don't touch that blob: Seaweed hitting Florida shores contains flesh-eating bacteria

A giant seaweed blob is washing up on Florida’s shores. Residents and tourists alike are being warned to avoid it as it contains flesh-eating bacteria.

A Florida Atlantic study found that the seaweed blob contains flesh-eating bacteria called vibrio.

Experts are warning residents and tourists alike to avoid touching water containing the seaweed or the seaweed itself as it can lead to an infection.

Symptoms include a skin rash, high fever and chills, vomiting, nausea and cramping.

Anyone with an open wound or cut that touches the seaweed or brackish water, should wash it out with soap and water and contact a medical provider if they develop a rash.

Most healthy people who are treated early, can recover from a mild vibrio infection within three days. The CDC reports about one in five people die from vibrio infection.

