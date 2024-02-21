'Get over': Left-lane drivers could face hefty fines under a new Florida bill

The Florida House passed a bill last Thursday that cracks down on left-lane drivers on major highways and interstates.

House Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, is behind the plan.

“It’s not only a cause of frustration for us, but it creates a dangerous situation," Persons-Mulicka said. It creates a situation of les predictability, more encounters, more maneuvers, more opportunities for accidents, and more opportunities for increased road rage.”

HB 317 applies to roads with two or more lanes that have a posted speed limit of 65 miles per hour or higher. Violators could face a statutory base fine of $60, but with additional fees and surcharges, the total penalty may be up to $158.

Exceptions will be made for:

Emergency vehicles or drivers attempting to pass another vehicle.

Drivers overtaking and passing another vehicle

When preparing to exit the road, street, or highway

When otherwise directed by an official traffic control device.

A similar bill (SB 258) is scheduled to come up in the full Senate later this week. If passed, the law will take effect January 1, 2025.

