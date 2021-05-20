Healthcare

-
A report released Thursday by AARP shows that Florida had the nation’s highest percentage of nursing homes reporting new COVID-19 infections among staff members during a four-week period in June and July. The Florida facilities also had the second-lowest worker vaccination rate in the nation.
The state of Florida will open clinics to distribute the treatments to relieve pressure on hospital emergency rooms amid the latest surge.
U.S. colleges are counting on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep their campuses safe this fall. Many are offering flashy prizes to encourage students and faculty to get their shots.
Florida hospitals are currently swamped with COVID cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports.”
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., about the infrastructure bill, climate change and the state of the pandemic in Florida.
Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.
Hospital staff are working hard to ensure patients with urgent needs get quality care, including those sick with COVID-19. But the surge in patients means those not in crisis may have to wait.
Florida added 20,133 cases Thursday, an increase over the last three days, continuing an upward surge from COVID-19. Statewide, another 400 patients were hospitalized in the last day, continuing a record-breaking surge of patients.
Dr. Juan Dumois is a pediatric infectious disease specialist who says the unpredictability of complications like multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in children is a concern.
The governor’s insistence on staying the course amid a skyrocketing number of infections is drawing fire as Democrats point the finger at the Republican incumbent.
Hospitals around the country need more nurses. Here in Florida, they're leaving for higher wages around the state and country, just as the state has a growing number of hospitals reporting staff shortages.
The state had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases — the highest single day number reported, topping the previous record on July 23, 2020.
All employees must wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status. They are not required for customers, but the stores will encourage social distancing.