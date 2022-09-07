New COVID booster shots available.

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard is now taking appointments for the new COVID booster shots. The bivalent vaccine is available for those who have had either Moderna or Pfizer shots in the past.

You are eligible for the new booster shot if it has been at least two months since your previous shot. To make an appointment at the Viera Department of Health clinic, visit Brevard.FloridaHealth.gov. Bring your vaccine card and a completed consent form.

The new COVID booster vaccines are also available at area pharmacies.