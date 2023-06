Roger Payne, the biologist who produced “Songs of the Humpback Whale” has died.

More than 50 years ago, Payne introduced the world to the striking sounds of the sea creatures, propelling conservation efforts. He spoke to WBUR’s Barbara Moran last year, who produced this piece.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

