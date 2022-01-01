Mikey Holland

A Melbourne native, raised on a steady diet of alternative deep cuts from his dad's bootleg WFIT tapes.

Mikey brings his enthusiasm for live audio, graphic design, print media, video, studio production, technical repairs, software, and pop culture trivia as a humble servant to the culture on the Space Coast through the magic of radio.

Starting out as volunteer DJ while working on the campus of Florida Tech (thanks Todd!), General Manager Terri Wright decided to bring Mikey on full time.

Hear Mikey on Tuesday nights from 10pm to midnight!