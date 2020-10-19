© 2020 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Margo Price Defies Expectations With 'That's How Rumors Get Started'

XPN | By Jessie Scott
Kimberly Junod
Published October 19, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT
Margo Price
Margo Price

Margo Price is new Nashville royalty, a crown princess that has carved out a lofty perch by being true to herself. She enlisted the support of Sturgill Simpson to produce her new record, That's How Rumors Get Started, and the results are surprising for fans who have come to know Price for her crystalline country voice.

In this session, we talked about defying expectations — because Rumors rocks --as well as what it was like writing the lyrics for it while sober and pregnant. Plus, we dig into the starts and stops of trying to release music when the world was shutting down.
Copyright 2020 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Music
Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod