WFIT's Favorite New Releases for March 2021

March is Women's History Month and female artists delivered some great new music all month long. Loretta Lynn gave us a celebration of women in country music with Still Woman Enough. Land Del Ray's Chemtrails over the Country Club is her most atmospheric work to date. Valerie June's aptly titled dreamy fifth album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers mixes folk, soul, and light psychedelia in a gem of heartfelt expression.

Here's our favorite releases for the month of March: