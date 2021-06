Host Robin Young speaks to mandolinist Chris Thile about becoming more reflective as a result of the pandemic.

He explains how during the pandemic, he lost his public radio show “Live From Here,” putting the musician on a rare pause that resulted in his new solo album, “Laysongs.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.