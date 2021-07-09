© 2021 WFIT
On 'Butter Miracle Suite One,' Counting Crows Find Inspiration In A New Format

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
The new Counting Crows album — the band's first in seven years — is not your typical release. As the title suggests, Butter Miracle Suite One is a record more accurately described as a suite.

The four tracks are like movements, connecting and flowing into each other. For songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, it's new territory. But as you'll hear in a live performance with guitarist David Immerglück, the music still sounds unmistakably like Counting Crows.

In this episode, we talk to Adam Duritz about the new album, while looking back on older Counting Crows hits. Listen to the complete session via the audio player and watch the performance via the video player above.
MusicLive PerformanceNew Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
