Jakob Dylan Is Serious About His Craft

It probably comes as little surprise that Jakob Dylan thinks about songwriting a lot. He's been crafting songs for more than 30 years between his solo work and leading The Wallflowers. In talking about the band's latest album, Exit Wounds, it's compelling to hear how he approaches his craft, and it's evident how seriously he takes it when you hear the record. As he'll share, it's hard for him to get to a point where he feels finished with a record.

This year is also the 25th anniversary of The Wallflowers' biggest commercial success, Bringing Down the Horse. We'll talk about that, as well as what advice he'd give to a younger version of himself.

