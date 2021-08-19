© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

India Shawn, 'Don't Play With My Heart'

By Bobby Carter
Published August 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT
239130941_10159603323655127_8904896446343398379_n.jpg

Nearly a year after India Shawn dropped one of my favorite songs of 2020, "Moving On," comes her latest single, "Don't Play With My Heart." The track and video are '70s nostalgia at its finest, with a stank-face-inducing bassline provided by D'Mile, also known as the best producer in the game right now. Don't @ me. Shawn's seductive tone fits like a glove, then she takes it to the bridge. (Bridges still matter, people.) I need Shawn to take her own advice: Stop playing with our fragile hearts and drop that album!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

MusicNew Music#NowPlaying
Bobby Carter