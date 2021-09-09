© 2021 WFIT
On 'Peacemeal,' Ron Gallo Embraces A Playful Pop Sound

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published September 9, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT
Ron Gallo`
Ron Gallo`

Ron Gallo is perpetually evolving. Over the last few years, the former lead singer of roots rock band Toy Soldiers has embraced a range of sounds in his music: indie rock, garage and — for his newest album, Peacemeal -- lo-fi pop.

In this episode, Ron Gallo talks to World Cafe all the way from Italy, where he's been living with his wife. The musician talks about how the pandemic affected the sound of Peacemeal, his infatuation with Easter Island and MF Doom's influence.
Copyright 2021 XPN.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
